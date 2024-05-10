GA Senate committee meets for 7th public hearing on Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — The Senate Committee on Public Safety’s Fulton County Jail Subcommittee will meet for its seventh hearing Friday morning at the Georgia Capitol Building.

According to a release from the Georgia Senate, the committee will be hearing from members of the general public.

This is the second meeting on the Fulton County Jail the subcommittee has held in the past week, with the last one held on Tuesday morning.

The committee first met in November, with widely reported problems at the jail its main focus.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on problems at the Rice Street Jail facility for years.

In July 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice opened their own investigation into the jail over safety concerns, with the Georgia Senate Committee’s own hearings following.

The meeting itself will be livestreamed starting at 9 a.m.

