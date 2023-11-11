Fulton County Schools superintendent contract extended to 2026

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County School Board announced Friday that Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney’s contract had been extended through November 2026.

Looney first started as superintendent in May 2019. Since taking on the role, his contract has been amended four times, with the most recent one extending his time with the district to 2026.

Under the terms of the most recently available contract, from 2022, Looney’s annual salary was $329,000 upon start, with a 2.5% increase per year, unless board members provided additional compensation or bonuses.

He also received 20 days of paid vacation each contract year, a 12.5% contribution from the board to a 403(b) or 401(a) pension plan, and an allowance of $1,250 per month for routine expenses used in Looney’s duties as superintendent.

The contract also provided a motor vehicle allowance of $800 per month, plus reimbursement for maintenance from the school board including insurance, fuel, routine service and repairs, though requires receipts to be submitted for repayment.

An exact salary amount under the amended contract was not immediately available for the superintendent’s new terms of employment.

The superintendent’s membership in any professional organizations, such as the American Association of School Administrators, the Georgia Association of Education Leaders, the Council of Education Facility Planners International, and other groups deemed necessary for professional growth would be paid in full by the Fulton County School Board.

Looney’s new employment contract with the Fulton County School District took effect Nov. 10 to end on Nov. 9, 2026.

“On behalf of the Fulton County Board of Education, I am proud to announce we have agreed to offer Superintendent Looney a one-year extension to his employment contract, which makes it a full three-years from today – the maximum allowable by Georgia law,” Fulton County School Board President Kimberly Dove said in a statement. “The Board supports your efforts to focus on the Science of Reading and literacy. You have implemented the multi-year, Every Child Reads program, which has seen amazing results. By utilizing COVID-related federal funds to help support learning loss, our district’s overall performance on the Georgia Milestones in 2023 was higher than 2019 for elementary proficient and distinguished students in all tested subjects. Our graduation rates have also reached historic levels with the district as a whole achieving a 90.3 graduation rate. You have been fiscally responsible, improved teacher recruitment and retention, and helped operate a high-functioning governance team centered on students.”

Dove’s statement ended by thanking Looney for his work and willingness to continue leading the district through 2026.

