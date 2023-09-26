Fulton County

Fulton County police sergeant recognized for saving woman who was being held against her will

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Sergeant T. Byrne with the Fulton County Police Department receives award

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County police sergeant was honored after the department said he saved the life of a woman who was being held against her will.

Sergeant Byrne received a BOLO for a car that was involved in a kidnapping and shortly after that, he saw the car on I-285.

He saw the woman hanging out of the rear window screaming for help.

After Byrne tried to stop the car, it began speeding away, beginning a long chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the suspect vehicle was safely stopped thanks to a PIT technique.

Byrne approached the car and rescued the woman.

The department gave Byrne a Focus Award thanks to his quick response.

