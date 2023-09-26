Fulton County police sergeant recognized for saving woman who was being held against her will

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County police sergeant was honored after the department said he saved the life of a woman who was being held against her will.

Sergeant Byrne received a BOLO for a car that was involved in a kidnapping and shortly after that, he saw the car on I-285.

He saw the woman hanging out of the rear window screaming for help.

After Byrne tried to stop the car, it began speeding away, beginning a long chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, the suspect vehicle was safely stopped thanks to a PIT technique.

Byrne approached the car and rescued the woman.

The department gave Byrne a Focus Award thanks to his quick response.

