Sandy Springs looking at police budget to assist with 2026 FIFA World Cup security

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Sandy Springs is reviewing how to budget for police officer overtime ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The international competition comes to Atlanta in the summer. City of Atlanta staff requested support from the City of Sandy Springs.

The request from Atlanta asked for 33 staff from the Sandy Springs Police Department and three staff from the fire department to assist during the three-week period of events.

While the City of Atlanta was presented a federal funding opportunity from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security via the Atlanta Regional Commission, Sandy springs was requested to be a subrecipient to help cover overtime costs.

City of Sandy Springs staff wrote in an agenda document on the overtime needs that they expect costs for the city to rise by about $78,000 from World Cup support activities.

“Based on estimated staffing needs and projected overtime rates, the City expects to incur $78,085.54 in overtime costs. These expenses would occur in Fiscal Year 2027, aligning with the reimbursement timeline established by the federal program,” the agenda item states.

The costs would be fully reimbursable through the DHS grant program, according to Sandy Springs officials.

The ordinance for up for review says that if Sandy Springs assists with Atlanta’s request, the city would incur the costs of overtime budgets, but allowing for federal funds to reimburse it.

If it declines to move forward, the city would be unable to participate in the grant program, and therefore responsible for overtime costs directly.

The agenda item will be up for discussion on Tuesday.

