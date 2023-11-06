Dozens of training center protesters indicted on RICO charges to appear in court for arraignment

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are preparing for a busy start to the week as dozens are expected to appear at the Fulton County Courthouse on charges related to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center protests.

All 61 defendants face state racketeering charges and will have an arraignment hearing on Monday.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore reported live outside the courthouse for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Law enforcement officials set up orange barricades in front of the courthouse. The defendants’ fellow training center protesters plan to show their support with a demonstration throughout the day.

“We are definitely used to high-profile cases, so this is just another one. We are ready,” Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Natalie Ammons said.

Channel 2 Action News was there in September when state Attorney General Chris Carr announced a massive 109-page indictment against 61 people whom he insists were part of a criminal conspiracy to stop the construction of the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

While the indictment alleges some committed money laundering to further the scheme, Carr said many of the 61 engaged in acts of violence against police and the contractors building the site.

Supporters said the state is targeting those who are against the movement to “Stop Cop City.”

“On multiple occasions, members of the group torched and caused other damage to buildings and construction equipment, including excavators and bulldozers,” Carr said.

Because 61 is a large number of defendants, arraignments are expected to take a couple of days.

