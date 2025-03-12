College Park aims to draw visitors with new botanical garden

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — County leaders are moving forward with plans to develop a botanical garden in College Park, an area that data shows has had one of the worst crime per capita rates for years.

This will be the first botanical garden in the county in over two decades.

An agreement was approved last week between Fulton County and the City of College Park to develop the garden on the county-owned Camp Truitt property at 4300 Herschel Road.

Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts says he believes this partnership will help elevate the southern part of the county.

“Here you have a place where law-abiding citizens can come…. more people (and) more jobs have a way of reducing crime,” added Chairman Pitts.

The College Park City Council passed a resolution to provide a $5.4 million dollars towards the creation of the project which will use 32 of the 40-acre property.

College Park Ward 4 Councilman Roderick Gay, a horticulturist who has helped spearhead the project, says this is welcomed growth for a city has struggled with crime.

“What we plan on doing reimagining the roadways, beautiful LED lights, decorative streetlamps and about two miles of trail,” said Councilman Gay.

The project is expected to be completed within three phrases, with phase one and two being completed within 17 months.

“It will not only attract thousands of visitors throughout the metro Atlanta area and across the state but because of its location to the Hartsfield Jackson International Airport it will be a destination for tourists from around the world,” added Councilman Gay.

Over the next several months, Gay said College Park will make a bid for a project manager and develop the initial plans to create the garden which will include a welcoming facility and an educational center. The councilman says the garden will mimic a traditional southern garden featuring azaleas, camellias, and magnolias.

Chairman Pitts says there are also talks of partnering with the Atlanta Botanical Garden in order to ensure the garden is a success.

“If that happens, this would be a grand slam versus a home run,” Chairman Pitts added.

