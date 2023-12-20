3 convicted murderers urge Fulton County judge to reopen case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three convicted murderers are calling on Fulton County to reopen their case.

They claim crucial evidence that could prove their innocence has disappeared.

Jamel Gines, Michael Dawson and Dontravious Mahone represented themselves in a hearing Wednesday to discuss the evidence. Mahone appeared virtually.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Each man is serving a life sentence following their convictions for killing Kadarius Medlock at an Alpharetta home in 2016.

All three still maintain their innocence.

TRENDING STORIES:

As they worked toward filing an appeal, they discovered the prosecutor who worked the trial, Cara Convery, removed the exhibits.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco reached out to Convery, who said she has no comment. The prosecutor has been accused of mishandling evidence and falsifying documents, according to a release by Free the Innocent Atlanta.

On Wednesday, Prosecutor Kevin Armstrong told the judge he retraced all the relevant evidence and can recreate what is necessary.

The defendants questioned how the state could recreate surveillance video. According to Free the Innocent’s release, 294 of 322 pieces of evidence are missing.

Judge Alford Dempsey, Jr. will decide if justice has been compromised.

If the evidence on record is insufficient for the defendants to fairly appeal, the judge said a new trial will be necessary.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man steals items including stove from Atlanta home, turn arounds and sells it for $100: APD

©2023 Cox Media Group