2 men arrested for deadly Atlanta drive-by shooting

ATLANTA — Two men have been arrested in connection with a deadly triple shooting that happened in Atlanta a few months ago.
On Tuesday, January 2, three men were shot near Windsor Street and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. around 2 p.m.
One of those men later died at the hospital.
Police said the victims were the targets of a drive-by shooting.
On April 4, Atlanta police arrested Terrance Cole, 21, and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
On May 1, Atlanta police arrested Desmond Lindsey, 22. He faces the same charges as Cole.
