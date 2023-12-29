11-year-old saves the day after waking family up to escape house fire, Fairburn fire officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family is safe after officials say a young girl alerted them that their house was on fire.

Fairburn fire officials said that on Friday at 4:33 a.m., crews received reports of a house fire on Woodland Hills Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the second floor of the building.

According to fire officials, when the fire began, 11-year-old Autumn Hampton, who lived in the house, went to wake up her mother and told her to call 911.

“Thanks to her quick actions, everyone got out OK,” Fairburn Fire Chief Cornelius Robinson told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin.

TRENDING STORIES:

No injuries were reported.

Robinson added that the house is a total loss.

The cause is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2022 saw 38 pedestrians die on Atlanta streets, so what is being done?

©2023 Cox Media Group