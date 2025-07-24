Free ‘Stop the Bleed’ training teaches bystanders how to save lives in emergency situations

A free, one-hour “Stop the Bleed” course is being offered just in time for the return to school.

The course is designed for individuals with little or no medical training who may need to provide initial trauma care and bleeding control before emergency medical services arrive.

The live online course is being offered Monday through Aug. 13. You can choose from three one-hour sessions at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

A person with severe bleeding can die within minutes, potentially before trained responders can arrive. But research has shown that bystanders, even those with little or no medical training, can become lifesavers.

Experts say improving public awareness about how to stop severe bleeding can be the difference between life and death, similar to the use of CPR or automatic defibrillators.

More than 150,000 Georgians have taken the course, offered in partnership with the Georgia Trauma Commission, according to data from Stop the Bleed.

You can register for the course here.

