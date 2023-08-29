Founder of Atlanta tech firm working for more diversity in gaming and AI

ATLANTA — Dedren Snead believes he has the keys to the future.

“I think what we’re unlocking with Subsume is the unlimited potential of Atlanta to be the innovator of the culture of tomorrow,” Snead said.

Subsume is the name of his tech and gaming firm that Snead launched during the lockdown of 2020.

On Monday, he was setting up his new technology salon in Underground Atlanta. The aim is to train a more diverse generation in the fields of artificial intelligence and gaming.

He says it’s an industry that needs more Black professionals, and he’s working with students at Georgia State University and Spelman College to make it happen.

He has already used gaming to teach middle schoolers from underserved areas math. He calls it Mathlanta.

He also authored a fantasy comic novel in a realm called Afrofuturism. He says the timing is right to break new ground in an industry where Black entrepreneurs can make gains.

“We want that youth. We want that energy. We want what the community itself of all ages has. K through 12 as well as the young at heart, to make sure they can find a space to be part of this as well,” Snead said.

Snead will showcase his new comic novel and gaming creations at the huge pop culture Dragon Con convention in Atlanta later this week.

