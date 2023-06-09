Staff at new Cumming pizza place serve up pies and smiles

CUMMING, Ga. — A new pizza place that just opened in Forsyth County is going above and beyond to make a great pie, and create great opportunities.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at Cumming City Center Frudat to learn more about how the restaurant is serving up pizza -- and smiles.

Sliceability owner Jeni Smith, a former special education teacher, told Petersen that everyone has a gift and a talent.

To show that, she set a goal at the pizza parlor to hire people with disabilities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smith told Channel 2 Action News that Sliceability hired four dozen workers, meeting that goal.

Petersen talked to staff members and got a first taste of how the pies are baked, and how it is working at the new spot.

Petersen said that whoever said “happiness is contagious” must’ve met James Salter, a food runner there.

“I love this job, I just love it,” Salter told Petersen. “I love working here.”

And he’s not the only one. All of the staff at Sliceability take great pride in the pizza served up at the new Cumming City Center.

“It’s a very giving group of people who really want to work,” Smith told Channel 2 Action News. “And they’re doing great at it.”

Smith said many businesses employ someone with a disability, sometimes more than one. She hired 48.

TRENDING STORIES:

Staff members at Sliceability are loving it.

“When I first started coming here, she told my mother that she loves, loves, loves me!” Kim Doris, a salad chef, told Petersen. “That made my heart feel joy!”

The restaurant’s mission statement covers an entire wall, with words like “abilities,” “employable,” and “uniqueness” as examples.

Sliceability’s been open just two weeks, and first-time customers at the pizza parlor tell Channel 2 Action News they’ll be back.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Well, I just think it’s really beautiful what the Smith family is doing,” customer Heidi Merlo said.

Another customer echoed the same sentiment.

“Special needs? It has nothing to do with it,” Angie McKinney told Petersen. “These are special people with big, giant smiles on their faces.”

Smit said thanks to her team, they provide warm food and big smiles. Smiles, just like James Salter’s.

OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb County officials honor 17 new paramedics graduating from on-the-job training program

©2022 Cox Media Group