Metro area school district approves more than $13 million for new astro turf

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school district approved more than $13 million to pay for new astro turf fields.

The Forsyth County School District voted on Tuesday to pay $13.2 million to put in new synthetic turfs at all district baseball fields, softball fields and even some practice fields throughout the district.

The funds are coming out the district’s SPLOST budget and the turfing contract was awarded to Shaw Sports Turf due to a combination references, prior work with the district and cost in their bid for the proposal.

By awarding all of the turfing projects to Shaw, the school district said they were able to secure a discount as well as include maintenance and potential upgrades.

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