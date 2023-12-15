Forsyth County man accused of using $7,000 bracelet to commit insurance fraud on the run

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after officials say he committed insurance fraud.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said authorities are looking for 41-year-old Patrick Morse of Cumming in connection to an insurance fraud investigation.

In Sept. 2020, authorities said Morse purchased a high-end bracelet worth $7,062.

Later that same month, he reported to San Diego, California authorities that he was the victim of a robbery and that his jewelry was stolen, officials said.

In Oct. 2020, officials said Morse submitted a fraudulent insurance application to cover the gold bracelet and a second bracelet he allegedly purchased in 2014 for more than $16,000.

Then, in early Dec. 2020, Morse was hospitalized after being involved in a traffic accident, officials said. The next day, authorities learned that he had submitted an insurance claim for both bracelets listed on the fraudulent insurance policy, claiming that they were lost in the accident.

“Along with bank statements and other information, our investigators determined that the suspect had previously returned the $7,062 bracelet and was fully refunded,” King said.

Warrants were taken out against Morse on Dec. 6th in Forsyth County. He has yet to be captured.

