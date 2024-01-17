6 arrested for adopting out dogs with ‘extremely contagious’ disease in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Six people in Forsyth County are facing charges after deputies say several puppies had to be put down.

Deputies say they have been investigating a home on Archer Avenue since April 2023 when a puppy that had been adopted from there died from parvovirus, which is extremely contagious.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, all dogs are susceptible to parvovirus, but puppies are more likely to catch it. Symptoms include vomiting, severe diarrhea, abdominal pain and bloating and fever or low body temperature.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say they told the people living in the home to stop adopting out animals until they were all treated for parvovirus, but were ignored.

In December 2023, two more puppies were put down for parvovirus. Two more contracted the disease in January 2024. One of them had to be put down because of how severe it was. the other was seized and treated.

When investigators went to the home, which did not have running water, they found another dog dead on the front porch and another sick dog inside.

TRENDING STORIES:

While serving a search warrant, 12 dogs were rescued. They were being held in cages in pairs without water. They also found two bearded dragons.

“These individuals and the other residents in the home had been warned several times of the dangers of parvovirus, however, continue to bring animals into the home. Knowing parvovirus to be dangerously contagious, the residents of the household maliciously and with intent, failed to provide sanitary conditions and medical treatment to the animals living within the residence to the extent it resulted in the death of five animals,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a release.

Those arrested and charged include:

Sheyanne Edwards, 22 - four counts of cruelty to animals and aggravated cruelty to animals

Hannah Glenn, 24 - four counts of cruelty to animals

Jonathan Jagneaux, 34 - cruelty to animals

Lashia Samples, 28 - five counts of cruelty to animals

Kiara Wallis, 18 - two counts of cruelty to animals

Emily Wilgus, 28 - two counts of cruelty to animals and three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals

All six were granted bond, but are still being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Top (L-R): Sheyanne Edwards, Hannah Glenn, Jonathan Jagneaux Bottom (L-R): Lashia Samples, Kiara Wallis, Emily Wilgus Top (L-R): Sheyanne Edwards, Hannah Glenn, Jonathan Jagneaux Bottom (L-R): Lashia Samples, Kiara Wallis, Emily Wilgus (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 of 7 accused of torturing, killing woman in Gwinnett Co. home appear in court

©2023 Cox Media Group