Former Rockdale High School band director arrested for sexual assault on student, police say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A now-former high school band director is in jail after he was accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at Rockdale County High School, where Jacques Jones used to work.

The alleged victim did not attend the high school and the assault didn’t happen on campus, but investigators said Jones intentionally communicated with a child under age sixteen through social media and it quickly progressed to an encounter.

“The adult male met up with the minor, and he brought the minor back to this residence here in Rockdale County and they engaged in a sexual act,” police said.

