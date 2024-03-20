Former nurse at Ga. elementary school charged with stealing student’s Adderall, district says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A former nurse at an elementary school in Georgia is facing serious charges.
Ashley Staulcup was admitted to taking medicine from Brookwood Elementary School’s clinic in Grovetown, Georgia, WJBF-TV reported.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said she took 22 Adderall pills that were prescribed to a student.
She is being charged with obtaining controlled substance by theft, according to WJBF-TV.
They also reported that earlier on Tuesday, Brookwood Elementary School administrators sent a note to parents telling them some of the medicine in the clinic could have been tampered with. They encouraged parents to check their children’s medicine and possibly provide a replacement.
