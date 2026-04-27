Former FBI investigator shares insights into White House correspondents’ dinner shooting probe

ATLANTA — An investigator who says he worked for the FBI for 20 years, including 10 years as a senior leader in Atlanta, gives his insights into the investigation into the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner.

Channel 2’s Cory James talked to Thomas McAfee, who says he responded to a number of mass casualties and agent-involved shootings, says the location of this shooting will help investigators.

“The lab is close so the evidence response team unit based in Quantico, so they’re able to bring a number of capabilities to the field, including the firearms and tool marks unit,” McAfee said.

0 of 40 Trump Correspondents U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Reporters dressed in evening gowns gala wait for President Donal Trump to speak in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting incident outside the ballroom at at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Journalists that were in attendance for the White House Correspondents Dinner work following a press briefing at the Washington Hilton following an incident that disrupted the event, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) (Allison Robbert/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner The Washington Hilton hotel is seen on Sunday, April, 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP) Trump Correspondents FBI agents work in a neighbor's yard, Sunday, April 26, 2026, near an address in Torrance, Calif., connected to Cole Tomas Allen, who was identified as the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner the night before. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP) Trump Correspondents FBI agents walk door to door to try to speak with neighbors, Sunday, April 26, 2026, near an address in Torrance, Calif., connected to Cole Tomas Allen, who was identified as the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner the night before. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP) Trump Correspondents FBI agents work, Sunday, April 26, 2026, near an address in Torrance, Calif., connected to Cole Tomas Allen, who was identified as the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner the night before. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP) Trump Correspondents A reporter and cameraman stand outside the door of a house connected to Cole Tomas Allen, who has been identified as a suspect in a shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner early Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Torrance, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP) Trump Correspondents FBI agents walk door to door to try to speak with neighbors as members of the media follow them, Sunday, April 26, 2026, near an address in Torrance, Calif., connected to Cole Tomas Allen, who was identified as the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents Dinner the night before. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes/AP) APTOPIX Trump Correspondents The empty stage is seen after President Donald Trump and other top leaders were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Zeke Miller) (Zeke Miller/AP) APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) APTOPIX Trump Correspondents U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump before he was taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Trump Correspondents Guests take cover under tables after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner President Donald Trump arrives at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting incident outside the ballroom at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) Trump Correspondents U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Trump Correspondents U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump as he is taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP) APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner President Donald Trump arrives at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) White House Correspondents Dinner shooting President Donald Trump shared video of the suspected shooter. White House Correspondents dinner shooting Head table reacts to shooting sounds at White House correspondents dinner April 25, 2026. Trump White House Correspondents Dinner President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner President Donald Trump speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after an unspecified threat at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP) Shooting suspect Shooting suspect at White House correspondents dinner (Source: Truth Social) Trump Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner An ambulance responds to an incident at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) (Allison Robbert/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Law enforcement responds to an incident at the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner An abandoned wine glass sits in a bowl after an incident occurred at the White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP) APTOPIX Trump Correspondents U.S. Secret Service agents respond on stage during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) APTOPIX Trump Correspondents President Donald Trump's motorcade vehicle heads back to the White House from ehe annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, Saturday, April 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP) Trump Correspondents Members of law enforcement respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP) Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Guests leave the White House Correspondents Dinner following an incident Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. 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Panic and chaos unfolded in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night as a man armed with a gun attempted to breach security during the annual White House correspondents’ dinner.

Journalists and top political leaders – including President Donald Trump – were all seen bracing for cover after several gunshots went off.

“Interagency cooperation is critical,” McAfee said of the investigation.

The shooting is linked to a California man – 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen.

Investigators were seen Sunday searching his southern California home. McAfee tells us this is all part of intelligence gathering: “Going through social media going through subjects phone or personal computer at home.”

And so does finding the motive for the shooting that Georgia Rep. Brian Jack – who represents the state’s 3rd District – was feet away from.

He posted on X saying “Thank you to our brave law enforcement who quickly acted to protect us this evening at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an annual event that celebrates the First Amendment. May justice be swiftly served.”

Many are wondering how did something like this happen at such a highly secure event.

“They have layered levels of security. DC is a very busy town. The hotel has guests. It’s a little bit difficult in a public forum like that and with everybody coming in and out,” McAfee said.

McAfee says the FBI works well with the Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Homeland Security.

This coordination he says will help with the motivation and also finding other actors or additional threats.

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