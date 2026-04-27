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Former FBI investigator shares insights into White House correspondents’ dinner shooting probe

By Cory James
APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner Secret service agents respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)
By Cory James

ATLANTA — An investigator who says he worked for the FBI for 20 years, including 10 years as a senior leader in Atlanta, gives his insights into the investigation into the shooting at the White House correspondents’ dinner.

Channel 2’s Cory James talked to Thomas McAfee, who says he responded to a number of mass casualties and agent-involved shootings, says the location of this shooting will help investigators.

“The lab is close so the evidence response team unit based in Quantico, so they’re able to bring a number of capabilities to the field, including the firearms and tool marks unit,” McAfee said.

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Panic and chaos unfolded in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night as a man armed with a gun attempted to breach security during the annual White House correspondents’ dinner.

Journalists and top political leaders – including President Donald Trump – were all seen bracing for cover after several gunshots went off.

“Interagency cooperation is critical,” McAfee said of the investigation.

The shooting is linked to a California man – 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen.

Investigators were seen Sunday searching his southern California home. McAfee tells us this is all part of intelligence gathering: “Going through social media going through subjects phone or personal computer at home.”

And so does finding the motive for the shooting that Georgia Rep. Brian Jack – who represents the state’s 3rd District – was feet away from.

He posted on X saying “Thank you to our brave law enforcement who quickly acted to protect us this evening at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an annual event that celebrates the First Amendment. May justice be swiftly served.”

Many are wondering how did something like this happen at such a highly secure event.

“They have layered levels of security. DC is a very busy town. The hotel has guests. It’s a little bit difficult in a public forum like that and with everybody coming in and out,” McAfee said.

McAfee says the FBI works well with the Secret Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Homeland Security.

This coordination he says will help with the motivation and also finding other actors or additional threats.

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