Falcons legend surprises single dad, 10-year-old son with fully-furnished home

FLORIDA — A former Atlanta Falcons player is changing lives outside of the Peach State.

Warrick Dunn, founder of Warrick Dunn Charities, changed the life of a single dad and his 10-year-old son in Clearwater, Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nate Johnson is a single dad who just became a first-time homeowner through Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco Counties.

When arrived at his new home, Dunn was waiting for him with a $5,000 down-payment assistance check and $10,000 worth of furnishings.

“A lot of us have too much pride and don’t ask for help. You have to throw that out the window,” said Dunn. “We all need assistance and help in some area of our lives, at some point. For Nate and what he is trying to create for his son, the journey they are on, it’s important, and I’m glad we can be a part of that.”

Johnson assists teenagers who are aging out of the foster care system into adulthood. In addition to his job, he raises his 10-year-old son, Nathan.

Photos given to Channel 2 Action News showed the home fully furnished, and equipped with food and other household items.

Habitat home Credit: Adam Schick with The Wilbert Group

Habitat home Credit: Adam Schick with The Wilbert Group

TRENDING STORIES:

“When I first walked in, it was overwhelming, because you expect to come into a new home that’s empty, and then you have to figure out what to put in it,” said Johnson. “But to walk in and see that it’s totally furnished and ready to live in today without having to do anything, it’s a blessing.”

In a press release, it stated that the majority of the home celebrations over the 25-plus-year history of Warrick Dunn Charities have been for single mothers.

This was just the sixth to reward a single father.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Murder trial for death of football coach in Gwinnett County continues

©2023 Cox Media Group