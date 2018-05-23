0 Former Braves star Tom Glavine's Atlanta home listed for $6.75M (PHOTOS)

ATLANTA - A sprawling estate backed up to the Chattahoochee River and featuring a 16,000-square-foot house and several sports courts and fields is for sale in Johns Creek.

And for a cool $6.75 million, the property called “Field of Dreams” at 910 Hurleston Lane can be yours.

The seller is one of the greatest left-handed pitchers to play in Major League Baseball.

The home belongs to Tom Glavine, a Hall of Famer, a two-time Cy Young winner, a World Series MVP, a 10-time all-star, and a member of the Atlanta Braves’ 1995 World Series winning team.

Glavine, 52, and his family moved into the custom-built home in north Fulton County in 2008, the same year the lefty played his last season of pro baseball, appearing in 13 games for the Braves at age 42.

The home is in the Country Club of the South, a gated neighborhood near a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course where many celebrities have homes.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Glavine said he is selling the home because it is “too big” for his family.

Three of Glavine’s children have moved out, one is heading to college next year and another will enter fourth grade in the fall.

The house on the property has eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It was designed by architect Norman Askins. Inside the home are Gothic-style archways, French oak doors, hand-carved staircases, mantels that are Gothic reproductions from Francois and Company and hand-selected limestone floors reclaimed from a church in France.

Perhaps the most impressive wing of the home is the private master suite, which features a fireside sitting area and a spa-like master bathroom with a freestanding tub and steam shower. The master suite also includes a custom closet system built out into four separate rooms which feature shoe closets, a dressing room, a library ladder, built-in dresser drawers and a handbag vignette.

Also inside the home is a billiard room, an arcade room, a custom bar, a wine cellar, an exercise room and a steam room.

Glavine was the 25th best all-time in striking out opposing hitters -- fanning 2,607 of them -- so it makes sense that his home also features cages for pitching and batting.

There is also a pool, a spa, a cabana, a fire pit and a basketball court on the property.

And of course, the property has a full-size baseball field, which was installed by longtime Braves groundkeeper Ed Mangan.

Glavine played 22 seasons in MLB, spending 17 of those with the Braves and the other five seasons with the New York Mets.

He retired with a 305-203 record, a 3.54 earned-run average, 56 complete games and 25 shutouts. Glavine led the National League in wins five times.

For a pitcher, he wasn’t too shabby with a bat either, driving in 90 runs and earning four Silver Slugger awards.

