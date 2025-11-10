Food insecurity is soaring. WSB-TV teams with United Way to fight hunger

ATLANTA — Even though there’s progress in Washington on ending the government shutdown, it will likely take weeks for money to start flowing again.

Channel 2 Action News is continuing our efforts to feed neighbors in need who need help now.

“We’re getting more and more folks who are calling with multiple issues,” said Milton Little, the president of the United Way.

Little told Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer that people are looking for help with food, bills and a place to stay.

“I mean, the system’s been strained for a while,” he said.

Inflation and layoffs became a crisis for working families in metro Atlanta, even before the government shutdown.

“The extent that we are seeing food insecurity is at a level that we’ve not seen probably since the pandemic. And so we need to continue to try to find ways to fill those very important gaps,” Little said.

The collaboration with Channel 2 Action News and the United Way aims to provide immediate relief to families struggling to afford basic necessities such as food and housing.

When you donate to the Hunger Relief Fund:

$25 feeds a child for a week, and

$100 can help stock local school and community food pantries.

“No one should ever think that their $10 donation doesn’t matter because that $10 donation gets connected with another $10, with $20. And next thing you know, you’ve got $100,000 that you can deploy for this very important reason,” Little said.

