Flood watch in effect for several north Georgia counties through Saturday

A flood watch is in effect for parts of north Georgia starting Wednesday night. The watch will last through 12 a.m. Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a stationary front that will tap into abundant moisture, leading to heavy rain and storms.

The following counties are under the flood watch: Banks, Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Hall Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Towns, Union, Walker, White and Whitfield.

These areas could see 2-4 inches of rain through early Saturday morning. Isolated higher amounts are possible. And the rain chances overall will increase Thursday through Saturday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking the rain and storms that develop, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Flood Threat 7/22

Flood Threat 7/23

©2026 Cox Media Group