Flags flying at half-staff in memory of Gwinnett soldier killed in DC midair collision

ATLANTA — Flags are flying at half-staff at the Georgia State Capitol on Monday in memory of an Army soldier who died in the Washington, D.C. mid-air collision.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued the executive order for Staff Sgt. Ryan O’Hara who “paid the ultimate sacrifice during a routine training mission,” according to the order.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

O’Hara served as the crew chief on board the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines jet and landed in the Potomac River last month. All passengers on board the helicopter and plane died.

O’Hara grew up in Gwinnett County and graduated from Parkview High School in 2014. He was a member of Parkview High School’s rifle competition team and color guard.

“He was a kid you could count on,” said Daniel Erwin, O’Hara’s former Marine Corps JROTC Instructor.

O’Hara is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son. Kemp’s flag order will last through the end of the day Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group