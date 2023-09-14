First Lady Jill Biden to visit Emory University in Atlanta

ATLANTA — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Georgia.

The First Lady is expected to arrive in Atlanta on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She is hosting a campaign rally.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Friday she is visiting Emory University to discuss cancer research initiatives.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘It happened so quickly:’ Woman says puppy was mauled to death by another dog at local dog park The puppy’s owner said she doesn’t know who the dog owner is, but she worries the animal could attack again.

©2023 Cox Media Group