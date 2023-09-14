First Lady Jill Biden to visit Emory University in Atlanta

ATLANTA — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Georgia.
The First Lady is expected to arrive in Atlanta on Thursday.
She is hosting a campaign rally.
On Friday she is visiting Emory University to discuss cancer research initiatives.
