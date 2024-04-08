Firefighters extinguish 2 separate fires endangering warehouse in Roswell, fire officials say

ROSWELL, Ga — The Roswell Fire Department is investigating a warehouse fire that happened over the weekend.

RFD said just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a commercial fire on Hembree Park Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived at the scene, they found burning pallets.

RFD said the burning pallets were endangering a large warehouse.

There was a separate trash fire in the wood line adjacent to the structure that crews had to battle.

TRENDING STORIES:

The fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

11-year-old girl killed in Griffin house fire, firefighter sent to hospital

©2023 Cox Media Group