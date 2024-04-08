Firefighters extinguish 2 separate fires endangering warehouse in Roswell, fire officials say

ROSWELL, Ga — The Roswell Fire Department is investigating a warehouse fire that happened over the weekend.
RFD said just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, they responded to a commercial fire on Hembree Park Drive.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they arrived at the scene, they found burning pallets.
RFD said the burning pallets were endangering a large warehouse.
There was a separate trash fire in the wood line adjacent to the structure that crews had to battle.
TRENDING STORIES:
- It’s harder to buy, sell homes in metro Atlanta than anywhere in the US – this is the reason why
- Police identify suspect, woman who died after hours-long standoff inside Marietta home
- 2 women arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into DeKalb County Jail
The fires were extinguished and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group