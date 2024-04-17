Fire department merger gets approved in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County has approved a plan to merge fire services, despite protests from city residents.

Last weekend, in a special session, Riverdale City Council voted 3-1 to approve the contract. More than 100 people showed up for the meeting at Riverdale City Hall Saturday.

On Tuesday night, the County Commission approved to eliminate the Riverdale Fire Department and take over services.

City leaders said this is something that will save money.

Clayton County Fire Department said merging the departments would not lead to a loss of any fire stations.

Last weekend, City Manager Scott Wood said a consultant report found that maintaining current conditions in Riverdale would require more staff and trucks, increasing property taxes.

It would increase staffing capabilities, and he said the city would get three new fire trucks.

They say they plan to hire as many Riverdale firefighters as they can.

