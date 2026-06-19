FIFA World Cup: Fans don’t let rain put a damper on their celebrations

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of soccer fans poured into downtown Atlanta for the city’s second FIFA World Cup match between South Africa and Czechia. The match ended with a 1-1 tie.

The weather put an early end to celebrations outside the stadium and at nearby Centennial Olympic Park where FIFA Fan Fest closed early.

But as Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reports, the weather didn’t stop fans from taking in what Atlanta has to offer.

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SOUTH AFRICA AND CZECHIA FANS TAKE IN ATLANTA

It’s been years since both South Africa and Czechia competed in the FIFA World Cup. That’s what makes the trip to Atlanta so special, so memorable for fans.

“It feels wonderful being here, in a different continent, different environment. Just being here with the boys away from home and understanding that they’ve got the support and we are with them,” Xolani Radebe told Mims.

Radebe flew here from Pretoria, South Africa, to shout for his team making their first World Cup appearance in 16 years.

Fiona Nomthandazo, a native of South Africa now living in Cincinnati, drove eight hours to be here for the match.

“It’s a beautiful city. But too much traffic!” she told Mims.

Czechia fans traveled, too, for their country’s first World Cup appearance in 20 years.

Marcela Houbova grew up in the Czech Republic but now lives in Las Vegas. She’s here with her Czech friends who flew in from all across the country.

“We’re already here and the effort we made to come over here, it’s gonna be, it’s good,” Houbova said.

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NO RAINING ON ATLANTA RESTAURANTS AND BARS PARADE

Even before noon, bartenders were scooping ice, filling shakers and pouring pints. Well before noon.

After all, it was 5 p.m. in Johannesburg. And in Prague. South Africa and Czechia happen to be in the same time zone.

At The Irish Exit bar, which opened mere days ago, the crowd would just as soon raise a toast to the weather. Owner Pierce White expected a full house before and after the match, especially with Fan Fast closing early.

His wife Claire says add rain to the crush of soccer fans, and the bar is standing room only.

“As long as we can take care of people, I think that’s the underlying principle of any Irish pub and Irish hospitality,” Claire White said.

Just up the street at The Center bar at the old CNN Center, the bartenders had a lull as the match began. But they, too, braced for a flood of fans.

“Rain is always good. Because right when it started raining, it makes everybody run inside,” bartender Destiny Lester said.

The next match Atlanta will host is between Spain and Saudi Arabia on Sunday. There is a chance for rain again.

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