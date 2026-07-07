FIFA World Cup: Messi, Argentina score 3 unanswered goals to comeback over Egypt

ATLANTA — Argentina’s hopes of winning back-to-back World Cup titles stayed alive with a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday afternoon.

The defending champions erased a 2-0 deficit with three unanswered goals scored within 13 minutes.

Argentina advances to the quarterfinals and will face the winner of tonight’s Colombia-Switzerland match on Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s match will play either England or Norway in the semifinal in Atlanta.

Reaction from the Argentinian and Egyptian fans, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Egypt were up 2-0 with goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko in the 15th and 67th minute. Ziko scored moments after VAR (video assistant referee) called it back for a previous foul.

Lionel Messi worked his “Messi magic” with an assist on Cristian Romero’s goal in the 79th minute and his equalizer in the 83rd minute. In stoppage time, Argentina completed the comeback with a Enzo Fernandez game winner.

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0 of 25 Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: A general view of kick off during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Fans of Argentina cheer before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Fans of Argentina are seen before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Fans of Argentina cheer before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Fans of Argentina cheer before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Players and match officials walk into the pitch before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) (Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Argentina fans cheer in the stands during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images) Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: An Argentina fan poses before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal. FIFA Fans for Round of 16 Argentina and Egypt fans marched to Atlanta Stadium ahead of their countries' Round of 16 match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals and could return to Atlanta for a semifinal.

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