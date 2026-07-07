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FIFA World Cup: Messi, Argentina score 3 unanswered goals to comeback over Egypt

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Argentina v Egypt: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — Argentina’s hopes of winning back-to-back World Cup titles stayed alive with a 3-2 win over Egypt on Tuesday afternoon.

The defending champions erased a 2-0 deficit with three unanswered goals scored within 13 minutes.

Argentina advances to the quarterfinals and will face the winner of tonight’s Colombia-Switzerland match on Saturday. The winner of Saturday’s match will play either England or Norway in the semifinal in Atlanta.

Reaction from the Argentinian and Egyptian fans, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Egypt were up 2-0 with goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko in the 15th and 67th minute. Ziko scored moments after VAR (video assistant referee) called it back for a previous foul.

Lionel Messi worked his “Messi magic” with an assist on Cristian Romero’s goal in the 79th minute and his equalizer in the 83rd minute. In stoppage time, Argentina completed the comeback with a Enzo Fernandez game winner.

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