‘Quite the challenge’: Neighbors say massive water main break in Fayette County is a hassle

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Workers continue to make progress repairing a water main break that’s left two communities without service for more than 12 hours.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones saw crews in Peachtree City cutting a new pipe that will replace the one that broke, but families still don’t have water.

City officials say they hope to have water service restored before 9 p.m.

It happened at Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail. Some neighbors say it is a hassle going without water. And they said this is happening too often.

“I noticed just a surge of water coming down the street,” Jay Hensley said.

He says he stepped out of his home around midnight Thursday morning and saw water mixed with dirt flooding parts of his street in the Center Green subdivision.

He says he followed the trail of water and dirt to McIntosh Trail and Peachtree Parkway. That’s when he saw water spilling from the ground.

“And it was just all coming out on the corner over there. It was pretty bad. It was really bad,” he described.

Hensley immediately called for help.

A Fayette County water system spokesperson said a 10-inch water main line ruptured, leaving many people in the area without water.

“It’s been, ugh, quite a challenge. You don’t realize how much you need water until it’s gone,” Hensley said.

Lisette Rietschier lives in the Center Green community. She says water main breaks like this are happening too often.

“We’ve been having this annually, if not twice a year,” she said.

She says she can’t use her bathroom, can’t wash dishes, and can’t take a bath.

“I’m going to go to the gym, work out and I’m going to take a shower there,” Rietschier said.

The county admitted it constantly has issues with water main breaks. It says some of it is due to old pipes, climate conditions and utility companies digging and hitting pipes.

Hensley says the water outage is really impacting his household.

“My girlfriend had to call out from work this morning. She can’t take a shower. She’s in a customer-facing role,” he said.

Neighbors say the county needs to get its act together because they can’t keep living like this.

“And water is such a precious commodity; we need it so badly,” Rietschier said.

The county says only two subdivisions, Center Green and Braelin Courts, are without water right now.

The county spokesperson couldn’t provide a total number of households and businesses originally affected by the outage.

