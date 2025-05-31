Peachtree City police use ‘pursuit yeet technique’ on fleeing car, caught on video

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Peachtree City said they used what they termed a “pursuit yeet technique” on a car after a man fled a traffic stop on Thursday.

Police said Paul Orndorff had a “habitual violator” revocation of his license but was driving. He also has pending felony charges from a neighboring jurisdiction.

Orndorff fled when officers tried to stop him, police said, making the forcible stop necessary.

Video shows the police vehicle colliding into the car. The car spins 360 degrees and slides against the concrete median.

The police vehicle is shown hitting the car again, and it goes over the median and into the oncoming lanes. It eventually comes to a stop in a turning lane on an intersecting road.

Police said they deployed K9 Draco when Orndorff refused to follow officers’ orders. He was then arrested.

Officers said they found a firearm, methamphetamine and mushrooms in the car.

Peachtree City police said they have encountered this person before.

Orndorff fled from officers on Nov. 7, 2019, leading to a pursuit that ended with his vehicle crashing, police said.

Authorities said he was caught by K9 Ejmyr, and officers found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

