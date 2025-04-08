Rapper Rick Ross makes car show more wheelchair accessible after lawsuit

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A wheelchair-bound man who filed a lawsuit against rapper Rick Ross is claiming victory.

That’s after the rapper agreed to make his popular car and bike show more accessible to those who are disabled.

Darris Straughter told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that he was excited when he heard the news.

“God is good,” he said.

He had that reaction after he learned that rapper Rick Ross has agreed to make the new “accommodations” for the upcoming car and bike show at his mansion he calls The Promiseland in Fayette County.

“I was happy with it. It brought me a lot of joy,” Straughter said.

A lot of joy after he said he experienced a lot of pain and anger when he attended Ross’ car show last year.

“It just broke spirit, man. Cause I did everything I was supposed to do,” Straughter said in a previous interview.

Straughter said he flew to Atlanta from Miami after he was promised a wheelchair-accessible bus to get him to the event from a designated parking lot.

He said he returned to his hotel after waiting five hours when one didn’t show up.

He filed a lawsuit. In that lawsuit, his attorney filed an expedited motion for a temporary injunction.

John Hoover said it was an effort to make sure no other person went through what Straughter went through.

“We asked for five things, and we got all five of them,” Hoover said.

A court document shows that Ross has agreed to provide roundtrip wheelchair-accessible shuttles to the car show venue in June.

There will be designated handicapped parking spots in the designated parking lots.

“They’re gonna be offering golf carts to every wheelchair user that wants to attend,” Hoover said.

Ross will have ADA-compliant restrooms at the car show. The car show’s website will have information about accommodations for the disabled.

Straughter said he really appreciates Ross for recognizing he has to make his event accessible to everyone.

“My community is like amazed. Like, that’s beautiful. I salute him for that. I really do,” Straughter said.

Ross’ attorney, in that court order, continues to deny he violated any laws. But said he reached this agreement to avoid any unnecessary disputes and costs.

Straughter said he now plans to attend this year’s event in June with the new accommodations in place.,

