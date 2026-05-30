Grenade found among donated items in metro Atlanta, was inadvertently donated, police say

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City police confirmed confirmed a hand grenade was found among donated items at a nonprofit on Friday. Investigation determined the donation was a “war-era keepsake” that had been in the family for decades.

Employees at A Better Way Ministries found the suspected hand grenade and moved it out of the building to a remote corner of their lot.

Officers said the item appeared to be a real hand grenade, but they couldn’t tell if it was inert.

The Clayton County Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit was called out of an abundance of caution. They, too, couldn’t determine whether it was inert, so the grenade was removed for safe disposal.

Officers determined that the donation had no malicious intent.

The grenade had been in the family for decades and was “inadvertently included with a large quantity of donated items.”

Its presence was not discovered until the donations were processed.

Peachtree City PD also said that “reports regarding IED’s, notes, threats, secondary devices, or other suspicious circumstances are inaccurate.”

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