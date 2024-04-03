GoFundMe campaign started for funeral costs of Ga. Walmart employee allegedly killed by co-worker

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A GoFundMe campaign has been started to benefit the family of a Walmart employee who was killed Friday night.

Police say Antavius Holton was shot by a co-worker, Adrian Jelks, at the Walmart store in Fayetteville.

“Antavius Holton was loved in the city of Riverdale and had a fashion clothing line which he loved. Please help us bury him and have peace, donate anything you can,” a family member wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Jelks is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know his whereabouts, please call 911.

A 9-year-old girl was also shot during the shooting.

She was hospitalized and was stable.

