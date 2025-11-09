Commemorative Air Force museum celebrates 80th anniversary of WWII’s end

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — The Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia Museum held an open house on Saturday in Peachtree City to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The event took place at the Airbase hangar at 1200 Echo Ct., adjacent to the Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field. The public got an opportunity to experience living history displays and presentations.

“Our open house is one of the best ways we can connect the public to the incredible stories of sacrifice and service from World War II,” said Airbase Leader Joel Perkins.

Visitors explored the restoration hangar where volunteers are working on an N2S Stearman biplane and a rare P-47N Thunderbolt fighter. These restoration projects offer a glimpse into the meticulous work required to preserve historical aircraft.

Living History Flight Experiences will be available in several restored WWII aircraft, including the iconic P-51 Mustang, the rare SBD Dauntless dive bomber, the nimble LT-6 Mosquito, the T-34 Mentor and a PT-19 Cornell, which trained many of the famed Tuskegee Airmen.

The open house will also feature re-enactors, guided tours of the hangar and restoration shop, historical demonstrations and opportunities to purchase memorabilia at the PX.

