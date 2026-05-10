Farmers benefit Seeds & Soil Society Supper set for May 18 at Madeira Park

ATLANTA — Georgia Organics is bringing together some of Atlanta’s critically acclaimed restaurants for a fundraising dinner that puts farmers front and center at the table.

The Seeds & Soil Society Supper takes place on May 18 at Madeira Park in Poncey-Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner starting at 7 p.m. The family-style supper will spotlight seasonal produce from Georgia farms, with ingredients supplied by Fresh Harvest. Farmers will also dine among the guests.

Participating restaurants

Beyond host restaurant Madeira Park, expect dishes from The Deer & the Dove, Little Bear, Talat Market/Some Luck, and Tio Lucho’s. Madeira Park neighbor Colette Bread & Bakeshop will handled bread service, while dessert will come from Big Softie and Little Tart Bake Shop.

Local farmers won’t just be honored on the plate. They’ll be seated at the table with other guests as part of the evening’s design, a detail that Georgia Organics said reflects the intent behind the event.

Supporting local farmers

Georgia Organics is a nonprofit focused on sustainable agriculture and farmer support across the state. Proceeds from the dinner go toward its work in farmer education, advocacy, and direct resources for growers.

The organization is offering guests of the supper the option to sponsor a farmer’s attendance, covering the cost for someone who might not otherwise be there.

“Seeds & Soil Society Supper is about bringing people together to celebrate the farmers and chefs who make Georgia’s food system so special,” said Meg Darnell, development manager at Georgia Organics. “It’s an opportunity to enjoy an incredible meal while supporting the people who grow our food and sustain our communities, especially during a challenging season for agriculture.”

Tickets start at $300 per person and include food and drinks.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

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