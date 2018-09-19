Family of Georgia Tech student killed by campus police officer want officer held accountable

ATLANTA - The family of a Georgia Tech student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer told Channel 2 Action News they want the officer held accountable.
Scout Schultz, 21, was killed September 16 of last year.
GBI officials said Schultz called campus police saying someone was standing outside their dorm with a knife and a gun. When police showed up, cell phone video shows them talking to a barefoot Schultz who was yelling at police to shoot.
Police said the student had a knife but the family said Schultz was having a mental breakdown and had a multi-purpose tool in hand that wasn't related to the shooting.
RELATED STORIES:
- Parents of student killed: 'Why did you have to shoot?'
- Katt Williams claims local radio host's husband pulled gun on him at comedy club
- Ga. Tech officer who killed student did not have crisis intervention training
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the officer as Tyler Beck. According to his record, Beck did not have crisis intervention training.
Last year, GBI Director Vernon Kennan told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that crisis intervention training gives officers skills to recognize someone in psychiatric crisis and deal with it appropriately.
Beck has been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.
Family members told Channel 2's Lauren Pozen they're tired of waiting for closure. Their fight for justice, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Scout Schultz was killed by a Georgia Tech Police Officer but did receive this diploma. I am live at 4 with the latest on this case. pic.twitter.com/xjUM3ybS7l— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) September 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}