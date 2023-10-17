Fall in Georgia: Where are the best state parks to see the leaves change colors?

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Fall is officially here and Georgia families are planning where and when to see autumn leaves.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer looked into what you need to know about the fall colors at state parks this year.

From the top of Amicalola Falls, people can see just a hint of what’s on the way. Fall is magic in the Georgia mountains.

“You really get to see all the fall colors, it really puts a calm over you,” hiker Morgan Gruber said.

“Peak color is towards the end of October and even into early November,” Kim Hatcher said.

Hatcher is the Georgia state parks’ “Leaf Lady” and she says there are the most popular state parks for fall color: Amicalola Falls, Black Rock Mountain, Cloudland Canyon, FD Roosevelt, Fort Mountain, Moccasin Creek, Smithgall Woods, Tallulah Gorge, Vogel and Unicoi.

Leaves will start popping first in the northeast mountains toward the end of October like Black Rock Mountain and Vogel State Park in Blairsville.

Next, a little closer to Atlanta, watch for changes around Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawsonville.

Then around the start of November, look west in lower elevations and in middle Georgia like F.D. Roosevelt State Park.

State park day passes are $5 per car. The cabins are a hot ticket, but check during the week for any weekend cancelations.

