Falcons wearing throwback red helmet-black jersey combo for Monday Night Football

The Atlanta Falcons will take the field against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night with a fan-favorite look.

The Falcons are wearing their throwback red helmets and black jerseys, which pay tribute to the team’s first uniform in 1966.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The red helmet features a white, black and gold stripe from the front to the back with a black Falcons logo and a gray facemask. The red, black and gold scheme was to appeal to Georgia and Georgia Tech fans.

Monday night threads 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7XWQ78ZHv0 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 9, 2025

The Falcons have brought back the classic combination over the years and won all three games last season when they wore it. The team also plans to wear them at Tampa Bay on Dec. 11 and versus the Rams on Dec. 29.

The throwback look is just one way that the franchise is celebrating its upcoming 60th year in the city and won’t be the only special tribute on Monday.

Jeezy will put on for the city with a halftime performance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group