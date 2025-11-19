Falcons confirm Michael Penix Jr. will have season-ending surgery

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will undergo surgery for a partially-torn ACL, ending his 2025 season.

League sources told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein on Monday that Penix Jr. was getting a second opinion regarding his injury.

On Wednesday, the team confirmed that Penix Jr. decided to have the ACL surgery.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest on the Falcons injury woes, today on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

