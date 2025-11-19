Local

Falcons confirm Michael Penix Jr. will have season-ending surgery

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Falcons 49ers Football Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelley L Cox) (Kelley L Cox/AP)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will undergo surgery for a partially-torn ACL, ending his 2025 season.

League sources told Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein on Monday that Penix Jr. was getting a second opinion regarding his injury.

On Wednesday, the team confirmed that Penix Jr. decided to have the ACL surgery.

