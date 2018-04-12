  • 'Extremely high' pollen count highest it's been in 3+ years

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - The pollen count for the past 24 hours is the highest it’s been in more than 3 years!

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the count Thursday morning is 5,354. That’s the highest it’s been since it was 6,152 on April 9, 2015.

    “Grass pollen is high, and weed pollen is low,” Minton said Thursday morning.

    The highest count ever recorded was 9,369 on March 20, 2012.

