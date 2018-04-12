ATLANTA - The pollen count for the past 24 hours is the highest it’s been in more than 3 years!
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said the count Thursday morning is 5,354. That’s the highest it’s been since it was 6,152 on April 9, 2015.
“Grass pollen is high, and weed pollen is low,” Minton said Thursday morning.
POLLEN COUNT: Pollen count for the past 24 hours is the highest since April 9, 2015 when it was 6152. Highest count recorded was 9369 March 20, 2012. Grass pollen is high, weed pollen is low. pic.twitter.com/EzVWsx3Hk6— Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) April 12, 2018
The highest count ever recorded was 9,369 on March 20, 2012.
WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the latest updated forecast from Severe Weather Team 2.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}