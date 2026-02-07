Expect a gusty, sunny Saturday in metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Saturday is sunny, cool and breezy in the metro Atlanta area.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said high temperatures will be near 50 but it’ll be windy, with gusts up to 25 mph around the metro area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

In the mountains, wind gusts will be up to 35 mph, Deon said.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. for some north Georgia counties.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Deon said Sunday will start cold and then warm up to near normal temperatures.

A warming trend will continue early next week, staying mainly dry through Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The next chance for scattered showers in the forecast is Wednesday, Deon said.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group