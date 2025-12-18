Ex-UGA football player gets life sentence for murder of RaceTrac clerk

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A judge has sentenced a former University of Georgia football player to years in prison for the death of an Oconee County store clerk.

Thursday morning, a judge sentenced Ahkil Crumpton to life without the possibility of parole on the charge of murder in the death of Elijah Wood. He was also sentenced to an additional five years, to be served concurrently with his life sentence.

This comes after a jury convicted him of two counts of felony murder, attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On March 19, 2021, Crumpton walked into the RaceTrac gas station on Macon Highway in Watkinsville, Ga. and shot Wood to death, authorities said.

Crumpton had previously been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in 2024, which will be served concurrently with his state sentence.

Crumpton was linked to the RaceTrac murder after he was arrested for a second shooting in Philadelphia.

In the 2024 case, he was sentenced to the statutory maximum of 20 years in prison for interference with commerce by attempted robbery and 10 years in prison for false statements during the purchase of a firearm for a total of 30 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

