Ex-boyfriend in Gwinnett County murder cold case from 2005 denied bond

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A judge refused to let a suspect in a cold case murder out on bond, following the revocation of his bond last year.

Cook was indicted in 2018 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Leslie Adams, a mother of two.

She disappeared in 2005 and remains recovered in 2007 by the GBI and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in a north Georgia swamp were eventually proven by DNA to be her body.

The defense requested a reasonable bond, but Judge Tadia Whitner denied it, citing risk to the community.

“The judge made the right decision,” Alayne Adams, Leslie’s cousin, told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne.

She said her family has been waiting for justice since Leslie Adams disappeared.

“Being so that the case been so long, he got out on bail first time, I was a little worried,” said Eric Adams, Leslie Adams’ brother.

Cook had previously been granted bond, but it was revoked when ammunition was found in his home, violating a special condition of the order.

The murder case was set for trial but is currently on hold while the state appeals some rulings to the Georgia Supreme Court.

Defense attorney Keith Adams, along with Brian Steel, said he is resolute to go to trial without a plea bargain. He said Cook is “100% absolutely not guilty.”

“We’re gonna fight this thing,” he said. “We’ve been fighting it from the beginning.”

