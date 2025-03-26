Elevated fire danger extends through week

Weather conditions have been beautiful for getting out and about, but the air being so dry coupled with gusty winds is cause for elevated fire danger across much of north Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have seen some fires getting out of hand in Floyd County just southeast of Rome, and we do have a red flag warning in place for far northeast areas of Georgia.

Elsewhere there is elevated fire danger, meaning that conditions are favorable for fires to get out of hand quickly with dry fuels in place.

Winds are going to be a lot lighter Wednesday morning, but during the afternoon winds are going to become gusty once again, 20-25 mph at times, and the air will still be dry. We are likely going to see high fire danger extending at least through the end of the work week.

The next best chance of rain does not arrive until we head into the weekend and early next week. Tune into Channel 2 Action News for more updates.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group