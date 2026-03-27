Elections bill passes in Georgia Senate

ATLANTA — Weeks after a similar elections bill failed on Crossover Day, a so-called zombie bill passed the Senate on Friday along party lines.

The bill, also sponsored by state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, is similar to the earlier bill but with a few major changes.

How the bill could change the way elections happen in Georgia LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

The new version does not create county early voting districts, so countywide early voting remains.

It also reduces some fines associated with registration failures.

The bill still removes responsibility for recounts from the Secretary of State’s Office and places them under the prevue of the State Elections Board.

After the vote, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger criticized the bill, saying there is no funding for the changes and not enough time to implement them.

The legislation now heads over to the House.

Election officials previously voiced concerns over the earlier version of the bill, saying it could create problems in an election year.

It would require new machines and new training that officials warn could create problems on Election Day. The legislation would require hand-marked paper ballots.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group