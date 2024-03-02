Elderly man drowns in west Georgia lake after falling off boat, deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly man has died after falling overboard into a west Georgia lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, an 83-year-old man from Carrollton fell off the front of a boat on West Point Lake near the Whitewater Access area just after 9 a.m.

His wife and other boaters in the area were able to pull him out of the water and began doing CPR.

First responders arrived and tried to save the man, but were unable to and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not been released.

Investigators say his death appears to be a tragic accident.

