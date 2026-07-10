EchoPark Speedway paying tribute to Kyle Busch during NASCAR race weekend

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NASCAR returns to EchoPark Speedway for the second race weekend in metro Atlanta this year. The speedway is planning a series of tributes for the late Kyle Busch.

Busch died in May after he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The 41-year-old loved racing in Atlanta at EchoPark Speedway, where he won 14 Truck and Cup Series races during his career. He won Atlanta’s last Truck Series race held back in February.

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EchoPark Speedway tells Channel 2 Action News that they will have following tributes around the track for Busch:

Main Entrance Marquee Message

Fan Tribute in Fan Zone – Fans can sign and leave a message

Logo Tribute painted on the ballfield grass

Parachute team with KB tribute flag Sunday pre-race; KB career highlights at EPS video during parachute jumpers

KB career highlights at EPS video during parachute jumpers (above)

There will also be an empty chair in the driver’s meeting ahead of Sunday night’s race.

NASCAR also announced Friday that a public celebration of life service will be held for Busch on Oct. 9 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The service will be open to fans and more details will be finalized closer to the date.

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