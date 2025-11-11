Dunwoody dedicates new veterans memorial, lights an eternal flame

DUNWOODY, Ga. — On a blustery Veterans Day morning, Dunwoody leaders, community members and those who served in the Armed Forces gathered in Brook Run Park.

The city dedicated a new veterans memorial.

“It is a day of honor and appreciation, a time to recognize the living and the legacies of those who have served,” said retired U.S. Navy Capt. Wayne Radloff.

Dunwoody started plans for the new plaza back in 2022. The new memorial all connects with a path to the city’s Vietnam War Memorial that was just dedicated last year.

This year’s memorial was funded as part of a partnership with DeKalb County.

“It was DeKalb County funding, about $100,00 that went into the design and Dunwoody came through and actually able to implement the final product we see here today," Commissioner Robert Patrick said.

One US Army Veteran and commander of Dunwoody’s Veterans of Foreign Wars approves of the new memorial.

“I think it’s very classy. The elegance of less is more really comes through with the flags, and flame of course…reminds me of the eternal flame in Washington," Tom Ariail said.

The city hopes the memorial becomes a serene and sacred place, where like the flame, the service and sacrifice of veterans will never get extinguished.

