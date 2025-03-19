Drugs and guns seized, dozens arrested at checkpoint in ‘Operation Wrong Exit’

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office hosted a two-day sobriety checkpoint last week that resulted in the arrest of 62 people.

On Friday, March 14, and Saturday, March 15, the sheriff’s office hosted “Operation Wrong Exit”.

According to the sheriff’s office, their goal was to remove and arrest impaired drivers, and to reduce the number of automobile crashes, injuries, and deaths in the county.

A number of other law enforcement agencies participated in the checkpoint, which was supported by 80 officers from all over the state.

A total of 62 arrests were made, 24 of those were felony arrests. A total of 31 people were arrested for DUI.

Citations included adult seat belt violations (11) and child seat belt violations (6).

Five wanted fugitives were arrested, 11 open container violations were issued, 15 suspended drivers were cited, 23 misdemeanor drug citations were issued, one person was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol.

There were 18 felony drug arrests, ranging from possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, heroin, and 11 pounds of marijuana.

One of the larger arrests involved a mother and daughter trafficking six kilograms of methamphetamine.

A total of 160 citations were issued for other offenses.

