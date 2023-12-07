Driver in stolen car speeds 120 MPH through 3 Georgia counties during chase with deputies

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man who deputies say stole a car and then led them on a chase is now in custody and facing charges.

Haralson County deputies were made aware of a stolen 2016 Dodge Challenger just before 10 a.m. on Thursday morning. Just over an hour later, it was spotted on Hwy. 120.

Deputies tried to pull the car over, but instead of stopping, the driver sped up.

The chase at times exceeded 120 miles per hour and went into Paulding County, Carroll County, back into Haralson County, and then back into Carroll County.

It came to an end just inside Temple city limits when Carroll County deputies blocked Hwy. 78.

The driver, 45-year-old Steven Allen Freeman, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing and attempting to elude, and other traffic offenses.

“I am proud of the effort made by multiple divisions within the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office to stop this career felon and recover this stolen vehicle,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “The teamwork we have between local departments and other agencies in this area is unbelievable, but very much appreciated.”

Freeman is currently being held in the Haralson County Jail.

